C2 on Track for First Quarter R2v3 Certification R2 certified for almost a decade, C2 Management in Berryville, Virginia continues to seek out accreditations at industry's highest levels

BERRYVILLE, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing interest in certification among reuse and recycling companies has been a challenge for the industry since its coming of age. Since its inception, C2 Management has intentionally crafted transparency into its mission and is clearly seeing the benefits in an increasingly eco-mature corporate and government climate. (www.tryc2.com)

C2 Management Compliance Manager Megan Shelton joined the company 5 years ago and works tirelessly to bring attention to the best practices used by the company in order to attain higher levels of certification. She welcomes the industry trend towards compliance awareness and looks forward to continued collaborations with her counterparts.

"We couldn't be more grateful for the awareness of certification that seems to be arriving in the industry," says C2 CEO Chris Hansen. "And we are taking every opportunity we can to demonstrate what we do, collaborate with like-minded recyclers, and participate in forward thinking industry initiatives."

Following an in-depth tour of its facilities by the Leaders in Energy Circular Economy Working Group in 2018, C2 opened its doors to other non-profits, partners, industry executives, and even competitors. C2's first Fortune 500 client appeared shortly thereafter.

C2 Compliance Manager Megan Shelton is extremely proud of the company efforts to advance certification and has seen a welcome trend in compliance perspective. "Compliance shift from stress to source of pride will continue to reward companies like ours that are willing to submit practices for review," says Shelton. "Downstream e-scrap partners will also benefit from using R2v3 certified companies like ours and attention like this will continue to encourage responsible growth in the industry."

C2 joined The Electronic Reuse and Recycling Alliance (TERRA) last year, and TERRA President and CEO Steve Napoli has welcomed their forward thinking and appreciated their efforts to join him in the goal of making certification a recognizable benchmark in the reuse and recycling industry.

"Undertaking the difficult 3rd party audits and verifications associated with R2v3 certification is a testament to the commitment that C2 is making to be a leader in the industry," says Napoli. "Transparently demonstrating adherence to environmental sustainability, employee safety, and data security is gold-standard behavior, and I look forward to collaborating with them more in the near future."

Advanced certification is a keystone objective in C2's business plan and the company intends to spotlight the accreditation in its strategic relationships. Longtime members of organizations like the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter, C2 also just joined the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA). CEO Hansen was a recent panelist at E-Scrap's annual conference in Chicago in a breakout session moderated by Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director of the Reverse Logistics Association. C2 believes that using these relationships to further accreditation awareness will not only help them secure more business; it will also encourage other reuse and recyclers to become certified, a trend that will ultimately benefit the planet we live on.

"The willingness to transparently share our practices will always be a part of our ethos," says CEO Hansen. "Attaining the R2v3 certification will be a milestone achievement for C2 and I am very appreciative of Megan's efforts and those of our entire Leadership Team."

