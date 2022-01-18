Adventech, manufacturers of the Maxeff Motor announce a multi-million-dollar investment to scale their Florence Alabama Facility

FLORENCE, Ala., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adventech Board of Directors are excited to announce a multi-million-dollar investment to expand and scale the Florence Alabama facility. The investment is necessary due to increasing market demand for the "MaxEff" industrial electric motor, "Adventview" remote monitoring system and the "MaxDrive" variable frequency drive systems. Adventech is also committed to deploying a dedicated sales team over the coming weeks as well as enhance our distribution partnership with Flanders Electric.

Like other electric motors, Adventech's Maxeff motor features an induction motor circuit. However, unlike traditional models, our motor has a built-in, all-in-one induction generator circuit. Maxeff's two-circuit design uses the same magnetic field, rotor, and stator to produce more shaft power than similar induction electric motors. Patent# US 10,903,770 B1

The motor circuit is directly connected to power and the generator circuit is 1800 phase out. When the motor is connected DOL (Direct Online), the motoring circuits come into action which draws a lower current since it utilizes only 2/3rd of the winding, limiting higher Inrush current. Once the generator circuit is excited, the motor comes into a full circuit. At that point, the motor's speed is increased which does not demand a high Inrush current and still has higher LRC (Locked Rotor Current).

In 2021 the MaxEff motor underwent extensive third-party testing which resulted in confirming the performance and validating the data that indicated that the MaxEff motor not only generated leading inductive power, but also had higher torque and RPM's than conventional motors, all while operating at a power factor of 1.

The Adventview system is a remote monitoring system capable of providing vibration, temperature, and power consumption data directly to a smart device. The MaxDrive variable frequency drive system operates as any other VFD, but unlike other systems the MaxDrive also has the remarkable capability of allowing return power from the MaxEff motor back to the facility grid.

Ron Ballman, Adventech CEO states, "Adventech's demand from the market over the last 24 months has been remarkable. Our customer base can now to have confidence that Adventech is committed to addressing demand and service needs in the same manner we addressed their efficiency needs. The reliability and availability of our products now rivals MaxEff's overall savings performance, and Adventech is committed to be the leading solutions provider in all segments of the electric motor market. This investment sends a message to the market that Adventech is ready to compete."

The MaxEff motor is CE, CSA, and UL certified and was recognized in 2021 as one of the 1000 Top Efficiency Solutions by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

Adventech, the drive motor solutions specialists, solving efficiency issues through elimination of waste.

