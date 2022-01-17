Jens Lindberg takes office as CEO of Medivir on January 24

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announced that Jens Lindberg will assume his position as CEO on January 24, 2022. Magnus Christensen, who has been interim CFO since the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2021 will remain as CFO of Medivir.

Jens Lindberg joins Medivir from his current position as VP Commercial at Sedana Medical, where he also served as acting CEO of the company during Q2-Q3 2021. Prior to that, during his twenty-five years at AstraZeneca, Jens held numerous roles, spanning local and global areas of responsibility. In the later years at AstraZeneca, his roles were primarily in the area of oncology with responsibility for developing global product strategy and global commercial responsibility in product development. Jens was also responsible for running the local Business Unit Oncology in Nordic-Baltic region with significant commercial success.

- I'm really pleased that Jens can join so quickly and look forward to welcoming him to Medivir. His solid experience from the oncology field is very important for Medivir in the exciting phase the company is in, says Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board of Medivir AB.

- I would also like to thank Magnus Christensen, who since the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2021 has tirelessly and committedly handled the responsibility as interim CEO and at the same time carried out his work as CFO. Thanks to Magnus and the entire team's efforts in 2021, Medivir's work to develop innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer has been able to continue without losing pace, Uli Hacksell concludes.

For further information, please contact:

Dr Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board, Medivir AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 5468 3100.

E-mail: uli.hacksell@medivir.com

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

