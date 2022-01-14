313 PRESENTS ANNOUNCES RETURN OF PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE, FORMERLY KNOWN AS DTE ENERGY MUSIC THEATRE, AND WELCOMES UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE AND TRINITY HEALTH AS PROUD PARTNERS

2022 SUMMER CONCERT SEASON WILL MARK RENOWNED VENUE'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 313 Presents is excited to announce that DTE Energy Music Theatre - the nation's top amphitheatre in 2019 - located in Clarkston, Michigan, is going back to its roots with the venue's original name and will now be known again as Pine Knob Music Theatre. They also welcome United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health as new Proud Partners. The renaming couldn't come at a better time as the 2022 summer concert season will mark the renowned venue's 50th anniversary.

We are thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre.

As part of their rebranding, 313 Presents unveiled a new venue logo with a font that offers a vintage feel and art that captures the beloved, scenic landscape symbolic of Michigan's premier summer concert destination. Designed by Troy-based Simons-Michelson-Zieve Inc. (SMZ), Pine Knob Music Theatre's new logo pays homage to the venue's rich 50-year history with a fresh new touch, and embodies 313 Presents' mission to provide access to amazing entertainment and alive moments inspired by the soul of Detroit.

Pine Knob Music Theatre is continually ranked among the top amphitheaters in the world and is a preferred venue for many of the nation's top touring acts. Ranked #1 in the world in Pollstar's 2019 Year-End Rankings, the venue plays host to world-class entertainment events, concerts, comedy, family shows and community functions.

Pine Knob Music Theatre's 2022 summer concert season will mark its 50th anniversary, as the iconic venue opened its doors on June 25, 1972 with a matinee performance by David Cassidy. At the time of its opening, Pine Knob was the largest amphitheater in the U.S., becoming one of the most active and successful outdoor venues in the country. Through hosting acts ranging from rock, pop, country and contemporary, Pine Knob became a template for other outdoor venues to follow.

313 Presents has entered into multi-year corporate partnership agreements with United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health, making them the official Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

United Wholesale Mortgage – the No. 1 wholesale mortgage lender in the country for seven consecutive years, and recognized as a best place to work in metro Detroit – becomes the exclusive mortgage partner of Pine Knob Music Theatre, and will have exclusive naming rights to Pine Knob Music Theatre's UWM West Entrance/Exit, UWM West Parking Lot and UWM West Box Office.

UWM's unique business model focuses on providing independent mortgage brokers with superior service through state-of-the-art technology that enables a faster, easier and cheaper mortgage experience for consumers across the nation. This partnership will help the wholesale mortgage lender reach new local and national concertgoers who attend events at Pine Knob Music Theatre, further catapulting awareness around the benefits of independent mortgage brokers, in addition to promoting UWM as a top workplace in Michigan. Follow UWM Life on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Trinity Health is the official and exclusive health care partner of Pine Knob Music Theatre. The VIP area of Pine Knob Music Theatre will now be branded as the Trinity Health VIP Entrance/Exit, Trinity Health VIP Parking Lot, Trinity Health VIP Box Office and Trinity Health Ivy Lounge.

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in America. It is a leading health care provider in Michigan and one of the state's largest employers. Its eight hospital locations include the five hospitals of Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, located in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Howell, Livonia and Pontiac, and the three-hospital Mercy Health system, operating in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Shelby. The health system provides the full continuum of care for patients, offering them safe, high-quality medical services close to home. This includes access to ambulatory care locations, home health agencies, a hospice agency and senior living communities throughout the state.

Committed to bringing care to where patients live and work, the partnership will help elevate Trinity Health's brand within the communities it serves. For more information on medical services available at Trinity Health, please visit www.TrinityHealthMichigan.org.

313 Presents will incorporate its Proud Partners throughout its updated branding components.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre," said 313 Presents President Howard Handler. "These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests."

"As a company rooted in metro Detroit for the last 35 years, we are thrilled to be a Proud Partner of Pine Knob Music Theatre, and look forward to everything we will accomplish together during this historic rebrand, and beyond," said Sarah DeCiantis, UWM's Chief Marketing Officer. "At UWM, we make it a priority to stay embedded in our local community, and are excited for this opportunity to further promote our award-winning workplace, in addition to educating consumers around the benefits of working with an independent mortgage broker."

"Like myself, colleagues from across our health system have fond memories of having spent many summer nights with friends and family out at Pine Knob Music Theatre," said Rob Casalou, President and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Trinity Health Southeast Regions. "I congratulate the 313 Presents team on bringing back such an iconic name and look forward to promoting good health and good music together here in our community."

In 2001, then Palace Sports & Entertainment, announced a title partnership with DTE. With a dedicated partner on board, that would go on to span 20 years, the venue continued to build its industry recognition and propel to prominence as the world's best-selling amphitheater in the world.

"We are grateful to DTE for their commitment," said Handler. "Through their partnership, we were able to provide incredible experiences and memories for our guests that will long remain a part of our venue's rich history."

Follow Pine Knob Music Theatre Presented by Proud Partners United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health on Twitter at @PineKnobMusic, Facebook at Pine Knob Music Theatre and Instagram at @PineKnobMusic.

