Deloitte Launches Unlimited Reality: An Experience and Impact Offering for Virtual Worlds

Differentiated set of offerings, including a studio and innovation space, is designed to help educate, inspire, accelerate and execute on client goals for the metaverse

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Deloitte's Unlimited Reality offering helps clients harness next generation strategies, tools, and technologies to create and connect virtual worlds for industrial, workplace, enterprise, and consumer contexts.

Our new Dimension10 Studio provides both a physical and virtual destination, an innovation space where Deloitte professionals and clients can develop and test break-through capabilities that leverage virtual worlds powered by enabling technologies (e.g., AI, blockchain, IOT, AR/VR, 5G) that require the most advanced computational infrastructure and skills.

Deloitte's Unlimited Reality offering allows clients to explore, and even simulate, cross-industry Artificial Intelligence use cases outlined in " The AI Dossier " in a virtual world to accelerate the innovation cycle.

The Unlimited Reality offering and Dimension10 studios will extend Deloitte's collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging our Deloitte Center for AI Computing and the power of NVIDIA's Omniverse Enterprise platform for 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation.

Why this matters

Deloitte's Unlimited Reality offering is designed to help clients understand and capitalize on the next massive wave disrupting business and society, and to equip executives with the strategies, tools and technologies they need to fully exploit virtual worlds and virtual economies. It provides guidance for businesses on how to transform industrial operations through physically-accurate digital twins, to monetize digital assets and engage customers using Web3 architectures, and to imagine and optimize new workplace models that combine humans and machines. The studio's name is a reference to the tenth dimension. In theoretical physics, the tenth and final dimension captures the unlimited possibility of the universe in a single point, much like the promise of virtual worlds does for clients.

Backed by the latest multi-disciplinary research, and leading research institutions around the world, Deloitte's Dimension10 Studio includes the latest thinking from the Deloitte AI Institute about how virtual world-building can impact an organization's brand, products and customers. The Dimension10 Studio will be built on a technology foundation of NVIDIA-Certified Systems with NVIDIA RTX GPUs to power Omniverse™ Enterprise complemented by our in-house NVIDIA DGX AI Supercomputer that powers Deloitte's industry-leading AI, Analytics, Cloud and Digital practices. Learn more about the most compelling business use cases for artificial intelligence (AI) in the Deloitte report, "The AI Dossier."

Key quote

"We are excited to launch Deloitte's Unlimited Reality Offering and the Dimension10 Studio to help our clients take advantage of the exponential growth in virtual worlds and economies. There is huge potential for digital realms to benefit business and society at large and we are pleased to offer access to connected virtual worlds that may exceed the economics of our current physical economy."

— Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Unlock the value of virtual worlds

As organizations look to take advantage of virtual worlds and the opportunities they present, Deloitte can help clients explore these virtual worlds inside the studio, in the real world, and in the context of their businesses, providing a range of benefits that include:

Working alongside the designers and architects of virtual worlds, learning the new generation of creative tools, and simulation technologies that enable Unlimited Realities.

Creating hyper-realistic, physically-accurate digital twins that simulate natural environments, physical structures, industrial operations, transportation networks, including the humans and robots and AI agents working inside them, to accelerate design and planning cycles for all business paradigms.

Building shared virtual experiences that convene audiences for collaborative work, recreation, or education through AR/VR or mixed reality.

Exploring virtual world economies where transactions in digital currencies and assets will power an explosion of virtual services, experiences, and goods.

Enabling virtual world strategies that maximize positive impact on the planet, advancing client's environment, social and corporate governance initiatives.

Deloitte's Unlimited Reality Offering extends across the innovation life cycle to help organizations take a virtual world use case from an idea to commercialization and includes:

Discover: Learn AI-enabled use cases, gain an understanding of the technology that can power and operate in a virtual world and explore how your operations can evolve within it.

Develop : Establish a virtual world or digital twin strategy and explore how it can transform your business, workplace and market dynamics.

Collaborate: Transform complex 3D workflows and achieve new heights of productivity and operational efficiency by uniting teams, assets, and software ecosystems.

Operate: Grow, measure, monetize and continuously optimize these virtual worlds as adoption accelerates and new opportunities emerge.

