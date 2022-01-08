BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK MOBILE APPS NOW LIVE IN NEW YORK Players Across the Empire State Can Register, Deposit Funds and Place Bets Now

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, today announced that its award-winning BetRivers sportsbook is live for online and mobile wagering in New York. Eligible sports fans across the state can sign-up and begin wagering using the BetRivers iOS (Apple) app that is currently available to download from the Apple App Store or by visiting BetRivers.com for those fans using Android (Google) and PC devices.

The BetRivers sportsbook includes thousands of betting options on all major professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, such as spreads, moneylines, parlays, props, futures, and more. Innovative features of the safe and secure BetRivers sportsbook include:

Multi-Game Same Game Parlays : BetRivers is the only operator in New York offering multi-game same game parlays, where players can combine same game parlays from numerous sporting events to build perfect jackpot tickets.

In-Game Live Betting Odds : The BetRivers GameCast View and fast odds updates mean you can bet live during the games.

Live Sports Streaming : With just a few clicks, you can choose from live sports streaming from around the world.

Online Sportsbook Promotions : Every day at BetRivers Sportsbook New York, you'll find line specials, daily boosted odds, parlays of the day and more.

Industry-Fastest Conversion of Bonuses to Cash : BetRivers' 1X playthrough on bonus money is the lowest requirement you'll find anywhere.

Sports Betting Rewards : You'll earn rewards with all sports bets you place. For example, each time you try sports betting, you'll increase your loyalty level and increase your bonus earning power.

Your Bonus Bank: The more sports bets you make, the more bonus money you earn. Save those bonus bucks in your personal Bonus Bank or spend them.

BetRivers is coming to New York at an exciting time in the sports calendar. The upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, the last week of the NFL regular season, and the ongoing NBA, NHL and NCAA basketball seasons are just a few of the many options for players to place their first bet.

RSI's sportsbook app was rated in the top 3 out of 35 mobile sportsbook apps in the United States market last quarter by independent gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik, including ranking #1 in user experience and core player account management features such as registration flows and payment processing. New Yorkers can join the fun today at BetRivers.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

