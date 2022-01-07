HCI Equity Partners-Backed JGB Enterprises, Inc. Acquires All-Serv Industrial, LLC

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JGB Enterprises, Inc. ("JGB"), backed by HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), announced it acquired All-Serv Industrial, LLC ("All-Serv" or the "Company") on December 31, 2021. JGB is a leading supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products, and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, oil and gas, food and beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs in the US and Canada. All-Serv is JGB's second add-on acquisition since HCI's platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Sulphur, Louisiana with four locations in the Gulf Coast region, All-Serv is a supplier of hose and hose-related accessories for environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and other needs of the refinery and petrochemical market. The acquisition of All-Serv further enhances JGB's strong footprint in this attractive market while also providing a complementary product portfolio and service capabilities.

JGB President Kevin Kilkelly commented, "All-Serv is an incredibly customer focused and market leading distribution platform in an industry where JGB has extensive experience and success. We believe it represents a compelling opportunity to drive operating improvements and geographic expansion. Moreover, we believe that JGB and All-Serv's complementary businesses will scale nicely, accelerating growth, enhancing each other's capabilities while fostering an entrepreneurial culture that delivers exceptional customer experience."

HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick commented, "HCI is pleased to support the JGB team with capital to consummate their second add-on acquisition: All-Serv Industrial, LLC. We believe this acquisition accelerates JGB's growth while providing All-Serv's customers with a more robust line of industrial and hydraulic products. We look forward to supporting the team with additional capital as it continues to execute on its acquisition growth strategy."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to JGB in the transaction.

About JGB Enterprises, Inc.

JGB Enterprises, Inc. is a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets. JGB services customers across North America and is headquartered in Liverpool, NY with additional locations in Buffalo, NY, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas and six locations in Canada. For more information, please visit www.jgbhose.com.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

