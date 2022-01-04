MASONITE UNVEILS M-Pwr™ SMART DOORS

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today revealed Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors, the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, lights, a video doorbell and a smart lock into the door system.

"The debut of Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors is a milestone event in that we believe it will fundamentally change homeowners' expectations of their exterior doors," said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. "The revolutionary technology of these doors provides families with the peace of mind that they are always connected and always protected."

Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors employ patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential exterior doors to a home's electrical system and wireless internet network. To ensure that the doors are "always on" in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power up to 24 hours when fully charged. The Masonite M-PwrTM smartphone app enables homeowners to remotely program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as confirm whether the door is open or closed at any time.

As a result of previously announced collaborations with Ring and Yale Home, Masonite has integrated best-in-class technology into the first edition of M-PwrTM Smart Doors. The fully integrated Ring Video Doorbells and Yale smart locks do not require individual device batteries.

Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors are currently offered in new home construction by Barringer Homes in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional builder partner announcements expected this year.

"We're proud to work with Barringer Homes to bring families a level of connected convenience they've never previously experienced with their doors," said Cory Sorice, Chief Innovation Officer, Masonite. "Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors will enhance the lives of homeowners in a very tangible way. They are proof positive of our vision of Doors That Do More."

"As a high-end homebuilder, we always look for the latest technology that will add value for our customers," said Adam Danneman, President, Barringer Homes. "Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors integrate all of the features homeowners need to stay connected to their homes while offering the aesthetic qualities they want to complement any style."

The intelligent design of Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors is incorporated into premium fiberglass doors that are available in a variety of styles, colors and finishes, including multiple glass options.

For more information, or to submit a collaboration request, visit MPwrSmartDoors.com.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at masonite.com.

ABOUT RING

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

ABOUT YALE

At 180 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. It secures millions of homes and businesses worldwide with its innovative mechanical locks, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. For more information, visit US.yalehome.com.

ABOUT BARRINGER HOMES

Founded in 2018, Barringer Homes is a luxury home builder based in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit barringer-homes.com

Media Contacts:

Masonite:

Lori Conrad

mediainquiry@masonite.com

813.739.1828

Ring:

media@ring.com

Yale:

yale@praytellagency.com

Barringer Homes:

Andi Zage

andi@barringer-homes.com

Investor Contact:

Richard Leland

VP, FINANCE AND TREASURER, MASONITE

rleland@masonite.com

813.739.1808

