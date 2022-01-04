Fast-Growing Kia Beats Previous Annual Sales Record Set in 2016 by 8.3-Percent; Sales of Kia's Hybrid and Battery-Electric Vehicles Nearly Doubled Year-Over-Year

KIA AMERICA SURPASSES 700,000 UNITS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND COMPLETES BEST SALES YEAR IN COMPANY HISTORY

KIA AMERICA SURPASSES 700,000 UNITS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND COMPLETES BEST SALES YEAR IN COMPANY HISTORY Fast-Growing Kia Beats Previous Annual Sales Record Set in 2016 by 8.3-Percent; Sales of Kia's Hybrid and Battery-Electric Vehicles Nearly Doubled Year-Over-Year

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced December sales of 48,506 units, pushing the company's annual total past the 700,000 mark for the first time in company history. Kia's 2021 performance represents a 20-percent increase over last year with five of the brand's most popular sedan, SUV and crossover models – Forte, Niro EV, Seltos, Sportage and Telluride – reaching all-time annual sales records.

Kia America Surpasses 700,000 Units for the First Time and Completes Best Sales Year in Company History

In addition, 2021 saw a big jump in demand for Kia's hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, sales of which were up 97-percent year-over-year.

"Announcing best-ever annual sales is always a moment of pride, but for Kia to reach such heights in light of the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues clearly illustrates the strength of our product line-up and the demand we have created for the Kia brand throughout 2021," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With arrival of the all-new, all-electric EV6 and all-new Sportage in the first half of 2022, it is clear we are 'firing on all cylinders…and battery cells.'"

In addition to sales, December saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The Telluride SUV named "Edmunds Top Rated SUV" for the third consecutive year

The Kia Telluride and Seltos SUVs announced as repeat category winners of Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards, marking three years in a row for Telluride (Best 3-Row Midsize SUV) and two for Seltos (Best Subcompact SUV)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certifying a maximum all-electric range (AER) of 310 miles for the 2022 Kia EV6 when equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive

The Telluride SUV and Carnival MPV received The Car Connection's annual "Best Car To Buy" awards with Telluride taking "Best Family Car To Buy 2022" and Carnival as "Best Minivan To Buy 2022."

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.



MONTH OF DECEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 2,800 2,052 31,362 23,927 Forte 8,639 7,119 115,929 84,997 K5/Optima 5,505 6,053 92,342 80,140 Cadenza N/A 129 249 1,265 Stinger 918 904 13,517 12,556 K900 N/A 33 85 305 Soul 3,987 5,446 75,126 71,862 Niro 2,448 1,534 26,192 17,434 Seltos 3,053 6,107 51,368 46,280 Sportage 6,034 7,915 94,601 84,343 Sorento 6,490 5,415 81,785 74,677 Telluride 7,519 9,824 93,705 75,129 Carnival/Sedona 1,113 1,233 25,155 13,190 Total 48,506 53,764 701,416 586,105

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America