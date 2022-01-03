Vantagepoint AI Awarded 2022 Leading A.I.-Powered Trading Software Provider

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off one of its best years to date, Vantagepoint A.I. starts 2022 with a bang being recognized by Corporate Vision Magazine as the 2022 Leading A.I.-Powered Trading Software Provider by the magazine's Corporate Excellence Awards.

Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com ) was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence on their home computers. For over 30 years, the company has provided traders predictive forecasts of the financial markets. Traders can see market movements up to three days in advance with the software's patented predicted moving average as well as insight into hidden patterns within the markets revealed by the software's patented global Intermarket Analysis.

Currently, Vantagepoint is third-party verified at up to 87.4% accuracy; the software's accuracy and the markets included grow daily as the company's neural networks learn more. Traders in over 160 countries now use Vantagepoint's software to trade with confidence and plan a lasting legacy for themselves, their families and their communities.

Corporate Vision, an international, digital business magazine, focuses on bettering business practices for executives by spotlighting the latest trends and innovations in products and services. Vantagepoint A.I.'s products, services, and corporate culture along with its dedication to corporate philanthropy have brought international attention to this small, family-owned business in the Tampa Bay region.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Corporate Vision as a company that others can learn from!" said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., "Our greatest reward is hearing from traders daily about how our software and our dedication to customer care are changing their lives. It's humbling to know that other companies might emulate our formula."

To see how to trade using artificial intelligence, attend one of the company's free, live, online trainings. You can register for the next available session at https://bit.ly/3EE7YpN. Or request a private, one-on-one demonstration and a complimentary forecast for the market of your choice at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC.

Vantagepoint AI's software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs using patented Neural Network processes. The company employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

