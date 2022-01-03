Lourdes Solera Becomes President of AIA Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lourdes Solera, FAIA, is the new president of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, or AIA Florida.

Solera, who lives in Miami, is a Cuban who grew up in Panama and later moved with her family to Mississippi. She comes from a family of architects and engineers and knew early on that architecture is what she wanted to do, building LEGO cities full of buildings as a child.

Now she's a third-generation owner at M.C. Harry Associates along with Craig Aquart, AIA, who is president of AIA Miami this year, a post Solera previously held.

"We breathe and live AIA," she said. "AIA Florida provides opportunities for mentorship, learning, leadership skills, advocacy and much more. As one organization, we have a stronger voice than as individuals."

The theme for her year is empower and elevate, and, to that end, Solera looks to engage coming generations of architects.

"They are the future of the profession," she said. "We must empower them with every tool and resource available so that the value of architects in the community grows and grows."

AIA Florida's continuing education and convention will revolve around empowerment, as will its People's Choice contest, which will focus on architecture on K-12 campuses across Florida.

"We are fortunate to have Lourdes' insightful leadership at this critical juncture in the practice of architecture in Florida," AIA Florida Executive Vice President/CEO Becky Magdaleno, CAE, said. "Lourdes is an inspirational catalyst and tireless advocate for our membership."

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

