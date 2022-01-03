Heska Corporation Completes Acquisition of VetZ GmbH to Become European Leader in Practice Management Software Solutions

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products and solutions, today announced the completion of the acquisition of VetZ GmbH ("VetZ"), a European trailblazer in veterinary practice information management software solutions ("PIMS") (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition, which was first announced on November 2, 2021, represents a key milestone in the Company's strategic plan. Headquartered in Germany, VetZ has been a leader since its founding in 1997, providing powerful, easy-to-use and fully integrated software solutions for better workflow, communication, service and patient outcomes to veterinarians.

The Acquisition closed under the purchase agreement whereby Heska GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired 100% of the share capital of VetZ. Heska management expects to comment further on the Acquisition and provide additional details in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results report and conference call in February 2022 and as part of its next Investor Day in the first half of 2022.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among other things, statements with respect to future sales, sales split percentages, sales geography percentages, market share, strategic goals, cash-on-hand projections, market scenarios, uncertainties related to Heska's ability to sell and market its products in an economically sustainable fashion, including related to varying customs, cultures, languages and sales cycles, and uncertainties with respect to foreign economic climates. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, include uncertainties with respect to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Company's ability to effectively integrate VetZ, market and currency conditions, the performance of VetZ with respect to post-closing obligations, the future performance of the Company's newly acquired customers, suppliers and distributors, and those factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

