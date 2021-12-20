InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Security System with Remote Notification (AAT-4296)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of hearing a car alarm activate and not knowing if it was originating from my car or someone else's," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga. "This advanced security feature leaves no doubt as to which vehicle is being burglarized."

She developed GOTCHA ALARM to provide an alert of a motor vehicle break-in attempt from a distance, enabling the owner to return to the vehicle quickly and possibly thwart the attempt. As such, it allows the user to contact law enforcement quickly, which reduces the chance of auto theft and loss of contents. Thus, it affords peace of mind and saves time, effort and expense. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4296, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

