Core3D empowers independent brands with the latest in immersive technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core3D, an online product development platform that's powered by 3D, is partnering with independent brands to showcase their work entirely digitally through the Virtual Holiday Market . Each brand creates digital versions of their products using Core3D's proprietary technology and merchandises the assortments to create their own individual stores, all in the space of 3 days. Core3D works with each brand to explore how to push their 3D content in immersive ways that reflect their brand and type of experience they want to create. This can range from high-resolution renderings of the store, 'try on' experiences with Snap and Instagram filters and life size Augmented Reality virtual stores in which people can walk around.

The Virtual Holiday Market powered by Core3d

"Our goal with the Virtual Holiday Market is to give independent brands the opportunity to experience the latest in immersive technology which can often be out of reach due to lack of budget or experience," said Gwan Yip, CEO of Core3D. "At a challenging time for everyone in the industry we wanted to give independent brands access to the new technology that is shaping how customers learn about and experience brands in the digital world.''

"By having an interactive 3D store for my customers to explore, I got to feel like I had a real store and could give them the experience I've always pictured," said Hannah Myers, owner of Divine Feminine Intimates. "To be able to see my product and service offering in this format not only taps into a whole new audience but also with my existing audience, it allows them to see and interact with my product like never before," said Brandon Lee from OH.I.SEE Creative

The Virtual Holiday Market is going on until the end of the year with new brands being added each week, visit https://virtual-market.core3d.io/ to experience it yourself.

About Core3D

Headquartered in New York City, Core3D is an online product development platform that's powered by 3D. The company's proprietary technology allows brands such as Theory, Brooks Brothers and Bonobos to reduce waste and increase the efficiency of their development processes. For more information, please visit, www.core3d.io

