QDOBA Mexican Eats® Expands Beyond North American Mainland with First Restaurant Location in Puerto Rico Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant to Open in San Juan March 2022, with Plans to Add More Locations on the Island Over the Next Five Years

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, the Mexican restaurant chain voted best fast-casual restaurant in 2019, 2020, and 2021 by USA Today 10Best, announced today that the company is planning to open its first Puerto Rico location in April 2022 at San Patricio Village in Guaynabo. Known in the U.S. and Canada for its freshly prepared burritos, tacos, bowls, and signature salads, QDOBA will offer guests flavorful, Mexican-inspired dishes and experiences. This new location is the first of 12 QDOBA restaurants planned for Puerto Rico over the next five years. More than 500 new jobs are expected to be created as a result.

The 3,500 square-foot restaurant, to be located at San Patricio Village, will feature a state-of-the-art drive-thru, streamlined kitchen layout designed for custom orders, and dedicated curbside pick-up areas. Guests will be invited to create their own meal by choosing from a variety of protein selections and sauces made in-house daily, including homemade guacamole, QDOBA's famous three-cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sustainably sourced grilled chicken and meats.

Qdoba arrives in Puerto Rico by way of Q Puerto Rico Franchise LLC, a local, second-generation company owned by the Jove family. The family has been operating restaurants on the island for 35 years and is diversifying its presence in Puerto Rico with new-concept expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Q Puerto Rico Franchise LLC to our growing QDOBA family and expand our mission of bringing flavor to people's lives living in beautiful Puerto Rico," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA Mexican Eats. "As the first fast-casual Mexican food chain concept to open on the island, we will set the standard for delicious, freshly prepared food through our signature dishes and customizable meals."

The new location at San Patricio Village promises higher quality food at a greater value with a faster and more convenient gastronomic experience than typical fast-food restaurants.

Like all QDOBA restaurants, the new Guaynabo location will offer a robust menu with high-quality ingredients available for any entrée of choice, including tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, nachos, and salads. Drawing inspiration from Mexican cuisine, the menu features bold flavors and delicious entrees made fresh in-house. This location will also offer dine-in, pick up and drive-thru service, as well ordering via www.QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA app where they can earn rewards for future visits.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease, or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to fit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook/qdobapr , Twitter and Instagram .

