Outokumpu's financial reporting schedule in 2022

Outokumpu's financial reporting schedule in 2022

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Outokumpu will publish the following financial reports:

Financial Statements release 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Interim Report for January–March 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Half-year Report for January–June 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Interim Report for January–September 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022

In addition, Outokumpu's Annual Report 2021 will be published during week 9.

Outokumpu's Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022. Outokumpu's Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the Annual General Meeting later.

More information:

Media: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Outokumpu Oyj