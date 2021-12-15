Olshan Names Two New Partners and Three Counsel One in Shareholder Activism Practice; Two in Litigation Practice; One in Corporate/Securities Law Practice; One in Real Estate Law Practice

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, today announced that Sebastian Alsheimer and Claudia B. Dubón have each been promoted to partner, and Kerrin Klein, Jessica Stanton and Joseph Weiner have each been promoted to counsel, all effective January 1, 2022.

"We welcome Sebastian and Claudia to the partnership," said co-administrative partner Nina Roket. "They are talented and exemplary lawyers and have consistently provided outstanding service and guidance to our clients. We also congratulate Kerrin, Jessica and Joe on their promotion to counsel, and look forward to many more years of their outstanding contributions to the firm."

Sebastian Alsheimer will be a partner in the Shareholder Activism Practice, where he provides legal advice and strategic guidance to hedge funds and other investors in domestic and international shareholder activism matters, proxy contests and contested M&A situations. Sebastian received an A.B. from Harvard College, an MA from the University of Oxford, an LL.M. from Columbia Law School and an MBA from Yale School of Management. He is a member of Olshan's Diversity & Inclusion Committee and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Harvard Club of New York City.

Claudia B. Dubón will be a partner in the Corporate/Securities Law Practice. Claudia represents both publicly traded and privately held companies, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, asset purchase and stock purchase transactions, private equity portfolio company transactions, securities offerings, and corporate governance. In addition, Claudia assists clients in the food, drug and cosmetic industry with commercial agreements, including licensing, co-development, marketing, distribution and promotion agreements. Claudia received her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, where she was a member of the Fordham Urban Law Journal, and her A.B. in Romance Languages and Literature from Harvard University. She is an active member of Olshan's Associates Committee, Diversity & Inclusion Committee and Women's Committee.

Kerrin Klein will be counsel in the Litigation Practice. Kerrin focuses her practice on complex commercial and securities litigation and arbitration and has represented public and private companies and individuals in a wide variety of commercial disputes. She received her J.D. from New York University School of Law, where she served on the NYU Review of Law & Social Change, and her B.S. from the University of Maryland, College Park, summa cum laude. She also was awarded a Pro Bono Public Award from the Legal Aid Society and a Pro Bono Star award from Human Rights First. Kerrin is an active member of Olshan's Diversity & Inclusion Committee and Women's Committee.

Jessica Stanton will be counsel in the Real Estate Practice. Jessica represents clients in commercial real estate deals and corporate transactions with particular experience in representing landlords leasing office and retail space in New York City and across the country. Jessica also has experience in co-working leases and representing tenants leasing space for their headquarters. Jessica received her J.D., with honors, from Emory University School of Law in 2013 and her B.A., cum laude, from the University of Florida in 2010. She is an active member of Olshan's Associates Committee and Women's Committee.

Joseph Weiner will be counsel in the Litigation Practice. Joe has substantial experience in state and federal courts, and in arbitrations, litigating complex commercial disputes, including those involving contract breaches, business torts, real estate, and intellectual property. Joe received his J.D., cum laude, from Fordham University School of Law, where he was Associate Editor of the Fordham Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law Journal. He earned his B.A., summa cum laude from New York University, Phi Beta Kappa and was a NYU College of Arts and Science Presidential Honors Scholar.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

