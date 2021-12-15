JST Capital Joins the Pyth Network

SUMMIT, N.J. and SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JST Capital ("the Company" or "JST"), a global financial services firm specializing in digital assets, today announced that it has joined the Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a next-generation oracle platform designed to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications, and will provide real-time institutional-grade crypto market data in sub-second frequency. Pyth users will be able to leverage JST's market data through the aggregate Pyth oracle price, being used for on-chain smart contract development in the growing DeFi ecosystem.

Based in the US and Singapore, JST Capital is a quantitative trading firm which focuses on the digital asset ecosystem and provides various financial services to exchanges, token issuers, HNWIs and other institutional market participants. As operators with significant experience working in traditional finance, the JST team knows the value of institutional grade market data and the impact making it easily accessible on-chain via the Pyth Network will have on companies seeking to gain exposure to crypto markets and take advantage of the nascent asset class.

Scott Freeman, Partner and Co-Founder of JST Capital, commented on the news, "Coming from the traditional financial industry, we know the value high-quality and immediate market data provides to firms looking to operate competitively in global markets. With more institutional investors moving into the world of crypto, it is important to ensure that they have the market data experience they're accustomed to. Pyth is one of the fastest growing crypto market data providers in the digital asset ecosystem and we're excited to work alongside them to increase access to this data and level the playing field for traders looking to involve themselves in the future of finance."

Data oracles like the Pyth Network serve as the connection between blockchains and the off-chain data sources necessary for decentralized financial (DeFi) applications. Further improvements in DeFi require high-fidelity, time-sensitive, real-world data, which has historically been inaccessible on-chain. The Pyth Network solves that problem by bringing real-world data to the Solana blockchain in a tamper-resistant environment. Announced in August 2021, the Pyth Network has seen impressive growth – over 40 data providers are now beginning to contribute real-time pricing across crypto, equities and FX – and many decentralized applications are starting to use the oracle on Solana with future cross chain capabilities via Wormhole.

About JST Capital

JST Capital is a global digital asset financial services firm servicing institutional investors, blockchain companies, banks, and broker-dealers. With operations in the United States and Singapore, the Company provides trading, asset management and structured products services across all digital assets.

For more information about JST Capital, please visit https://www.jstcap.com.

About the Pyth Network

The Pyth Network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens'' of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely.

For more information about the Pyth network, please visit pyth.network.

About the Pyth Data Association

The Pyth Data Association was created in support of the Pyth network, a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens'' of centralized institutions. The Pyth Data Association is overseen by a board of directors elected by members of the Pyth network.

