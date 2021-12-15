Hengtong Attends the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 8th to 9th December, the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit was held in the Intercontinental Hanoi Landmark 72 Exhibition in Hanoi. This Summit involved various players, both domestic and overseas, in the offshore wind power industry. Hengtong attended the Summit, presenting our latest submarine cable system solution and performance.

In recent years, Hengtong keeps exploring the Vietnam market and has been awarded several offshore wind farm (OWF) submarine cable projects in this country, as PC contractor. By the end of 2021, Hengtong has successfully delivered the OWF submarine cable systems for the VPL Bến Tre Offshore Wind Farm, the Trà Vinh V1-2 48MW Offshore Wind Power Plant, and the Hiệp Thành 78MW Offshore Wind Power Plant. Hengtong's own offshore engineering capability, the CLB 'Hengtong Lan 1', has also executed the cable installation works there. By completing those projects as well as further exploration, Hengtong is consolidating a leading position in Vietnam's submarine cable system market.

With Hengtong's comprehensive OWF solution, professional services, and rich project experiences, they attracted various visitors in this Summit and realized another exciting presence in the Vietnam market. Together with Hengtong's upstream and downstream partners, they expect to make more effort to the clean energy power generation and green, low-carbon development of Vietnam, and the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd.