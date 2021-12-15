HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Hyperfine, Inc. and Liminal Sciences, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HCAQ) ("HealthCor") reminds its shareholders to vote at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of HealthCor's shareholders (the "Special Meeting") on December 21, 2021 to, among other matters, approve the proposed business combination with Hyperfine, Inc. ("Hyperfine") and Liminal Sciences, Inc. ("Liminal") and, in connection therewith, HealthCor's change of domicile to Delaware (the "Domestication").

The affirmative vote of a majority of the ordinary shares of HealthCor voted at the Special Meeting is needed to approve the business combination, while the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the ordinary shares of HealthCor voted at the Special Meeting is needed to approve the Domestication. Every shareholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. HealthCor requests that each shareholder of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2021 complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if not already done, to ensure that the shareholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. To ensure that your vote is received in time to be counted at the Special Meeting, please vote TODAY by internet or phone following the instructions on your proxy card or voting instruction form.

If you have any questions or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, our proxy solicitor, by calling (800) 662-5200 or by emailing HCAQ@investor.morrowsodali.com. Banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400.

About HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HCAQ) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HealthCor stated a focus on the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries, with particular interest in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine was founded with a vision to save lives by making Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) more accessible and affordable. Hyperfine's portable Swoop® system is the world's first FDA-cleared bedside MRI system. Hyperfine was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Rothberg, Ph.D., a serial entrepreneur and the founder or co-founder of numerous other innovative companies, including CuraGen, 454 Life Sciences, Ion Torrent, RainDance Technologies, ClariFI, Quantum-Si, AI Therapeutics, Butterfly Network, 4Catalyzer, and 4Bionics. In 2015, Rothberg was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Obama for inventing and commercializing DNA sequencing. For more information visit www.hyperfine.io.

About Liminal

Liminal is committed to building a device to non-invasively measure key vital signs in the brain, in order to enable unprecedented access to dramatically improve patient outcomes. Liminal was founded in 2018 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg. For more information, visit: https://www.liminalsciences.com/.

