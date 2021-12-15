As Education Sector Faces Increased Cyber Threats, Element451 Obtains SOC 2 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Securing Student and Institution Data

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451 , an advanced student enrollment and engagement CRM for higher ed institutions, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.

The independent confirmation of Element451's dedication to safeguarding data comes as the education sector faces increased damage from cyberattacks. A recent survey found that rectifying a ransomware attack in the education sector cost on average $2.73 million — the highest across all sectors surveyed. Forty-four percent of survey respondents said they were hit by ransomware in the last year.

Element451's security and compliance principles underpin all of the company's activities — from ensuring that new features and tools meet or exceed security requirements to providing comprehensive security training for employees, to encrypting data and conducting penetration testing to identify system vulnerabilities. This means that the company's customer base of college administrators and higher ed students can securely access and share critical information as part of the admissions and enrollment process.

"Current and future customers can feel confident that we provide the highest level of security," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451. "The costs of a cyberattack are more than financial. They can result in school closings and compromised personal data that impacts students' lives. We work at every level of our organization to protect the information schools manage in their Element451 platforms."

Element451 was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

About Element451

Element451 is an advanced student enrollment and engagement CRM, providing higher ed institutions with a competitive admissions advantage from recruitment to enrollment using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation. The Element451 CRM leverages millions of behavior-based data insights to reach prospective students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.

