TEAM SCHOSTAK FAMILY RESTAURANTS RECOGNIZED AS 2021 MICHIGAN TOP WORKPLACES WINNER FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR Restaurant group ranked within Top 30 Best Workplaces for large businesses in the state

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Michigan-based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state, announced today that it has been recognized as one of The Detroit Free Press' 2021 Top Workplaces. 2021 marks TSFR's fourth consecutive year receiving the award.

The Detroit Free Press recognized 174 of the Top Workplaces in Michigan as determined solely through employee survey results that measure 24 factors in seven categories, including company leadership, communication, career opportunities, cultural environment, managerial skills, pay and benefits. TSFR, which employs more than 6,500 employees throughout Michigan, ranked 14th in the large business category.

"TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is extremely honored to be named a Top Workplace in Michigan for a fourth consecutive year," said Mark Schostak, executive chairman of TSFR. "The repetition of this recognition is a testament to our accountable culture and commitment to training and development. This moment would not be possible without our engaged team that delights our guests and believes in our vision to Lead the Way, and we are grateful to our employees for their continued loyalty and persistence."

Each company in the 2021 list was ranked among groups of similar size organizations to most accurately compare results. The large business category compares organizations with 500+ employees.

As a part of its benefits package, TSFR offers a 100 percent tuition-free education to eligible team members as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren. The truly unique program encourages lifelong learning and equips team members with skills to build a successful career. Employees and family members may use the benefits to enroll in an associate, bachelors or masters degree program through Cleary University's online program.

About TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants

Livonia, Mich.-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. With a commitment to quality operations, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented workforce that proudly delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence. For the past four decades, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 63 Applebee's (including the world's only co-branded Applebee's/IHOP, inside Detroit's Millender center), 22 Olga's Kitchen restaurants, 3 Olga's Fresh Grilles, 1 Olga's Express, 12 MOD Pizza restaurants, and 8 Del Taco restaurants. Additionally, in May 2019 TSFR increased its portfolio to include 56 Wendy's locations across Michigan. For more information, visit www.teamschostak.com .

