Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Align Technology, Inc. Common Stock

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN JOSE DIVISION

SEB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC., JOSEPH M. HOGAN, and JOHN F. MORICI, Defendants. Case No. 5:18-cv-06720-LHK CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) FINAL APPROVAL HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is directed to all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Align Technology, Inc. ("Align") between May 23, 2018 and October 24, 2018, both dates inclusive, and who were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for purposes of settlement, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Final Approval Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff, SEB Investment Management AB, and Defendants Align, Joseph M. Hogan, and John F. Morici have reached a proposed settlement of the Action on behalf of the Settlement Class for $16,000,000 in cash ("Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing ("Final Approval Hearing") will be held on April 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Lucy H. Koh, United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, either in person at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113, in Courtroom 8, 4th Floor, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court), to determine, among other things: (i) whether, for purposes of settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be appointed as class representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as class counsel for the Settlement Class; (ii) whether the Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated June 30, 2021 ("Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's motion for an award of attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed 20% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $250,000 should be approved. Any updates regarding the Final Approval Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website for the Settlement, www.AlignSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement proceeds. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice and Claim Form in the mail, you may obtain copies of these documents by: (i) contacting the Claims Administrator at SEB Investment Management AB, et al. v. Align Technology, Inc., et al., Case No. 18-CV-06720-LHK (N.D. Cal.), c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91328, Seattle, WA 98111, 1-833-677-1108,

info@AlignSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com; or (ii) downloading them from the website for the Settlement, www.AlignSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com, or from Lead Counsel's website www.ktmc.com.

To be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must be a member of the Settlement Class and submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online via the Settlement website, no later than March 31, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the Settlement proceeds, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked no later than March 31, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not receive any benefits from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be submitted to the Court. Objections must be filed or postmarked (if mailed) no later than March 31, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

SEB Investment Management AB, et al. v. Align Technology, Inc., et al.

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91328

Seattle, WA 98111

1-833-677-1108

info@AlignSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com

www.AlignSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com

All other inquiries should be made to Lead Counsel:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Johnston de F. Whitman, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

1-610-667-7706

-and-

Jennifer L. Joost, Esq.

One Sansome Street, Suite 1850

San Francisco, CA 94104

1-415-400-3000

info@ktmc.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Northern District of California

