Shark Beauty announces collaboration with Rising Venezuelan Singer-songwriter Sarai

Together, Shark® and Sarai unleash confidence and empowerment for all hair types with the Shark HyperAIR™ and IQ Stylers

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinX singer-songwriter, Sarai, represents a new generation of fearless music artists who serve as a voice and champion not only for Latina women, but to uplift all women around the world. Sarai is partnering with Shark Beauty to help women of all backgrounds and walks of life feel empowered and be the best, authentic version of themselves. Shark recently broke into the hair care space with the launch of the Shark HyperAIR™ Hair Dryer and IQ Stylers, and with the help of self-care tools like these, women can consistently bring power to their hair so they feel fabulous, confident and empowered.

"I'm extremely excited to partner with Shark Beauty to help women feel empowered and celebrate their authentic selves," said LatinX singer-songwriter Sarai. "Helping women feel confident in their own skin is something I aspire to share through my music and Shark Beauty is committed to representing accessible and diverse beauty for all women. With self-care tools like the Shark HyperAIR™ and IQ Stylers, women are able to consistently bring out their confidence, feel empowered and bring power to their hair."

The Shark HyperAIR™ delivers premium air power and next-generation intelligence for an easy, healthy hair-care experience. Its HyperAIR IQ Technology intelligently combines high-velocity heated air and ionized air for ultra-fast drying, no heat damage, and styles that last. Consumers can also attach any of four IQ Stylers - IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, IQ Styling Brush, IQ Curl-defining Diffuser and IQ AirWave - and Shark will automatically set the heat & airflow setting for you, taking out the guesswork from styling. As you dry and style, Shark increases smoothness and shine, and decreases frizz and flyaways (vs. air drying).

The partnership kicks off on December 10th with the launch of "De Lao a Lao," Sarai's latest single, which continues to celebrate the message of empowering women. Stream Sarai's single here and follow her on Spotify and to learn more about the Shark HyperAIR™ and IQ Styles, visit SharkBeauty.com

About Shark:

Shark is one of several house-care brands developed by SharkNinja Operating LLC, a pioneer in small household appliances and cleaning solutions that fit the lifestyles of busy people all over the world.

By providing highly functional, innovative products, SharkNinja has rapidly carved out a significant market share in the housewares industry, becoming one of the leading companies in this sector. From cutting-edge, ultra-powerful vacuums to high-quality at-home coffee systems, SharkNinja products positively impact people's lives every day in every home around the world.

About Sarai:

At the age of 8, she began to write songs and 12 years later, her dream of becoming a singer has come true. Born in Miami to an American father and a Venezuelan mother, Sarai grew up influenced by the latin music her parents listened to from salsa, merengue, pop and rock. In November 2020, Sarai released her first single, "Bésame" and was highlighted in Billboard, People en Español, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo), Despierta America (Univision) and Siempre Mujer, among others. The video has reached over 4.2 million views since its release. Sarai started off the year with her brand new single "Chica Bom Bom", which has accumulated over 3.3 million views on YouTube. She then followed with another song "Candela'' which has over 1.7 million views on YouTube just two weeks after it premiered on the platform. Sarai released her debut album under her stage name, which included "Candela Remix" her first collaboration with Puerto Rican Rapper Jon Z. The track, which has garnered more than 10 million streams on digital platforms, was produced by legendary and award winning Reggaeton's producer Luny, from former duet (Luny Tunes). Her most recent music project "Capsulon" in collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Anonimus and "De Lao a Lao" alongside top charting Latin Music producer Mr. NaisGai.

Follow Sarai on social media: @SaraiMusicOfficial

