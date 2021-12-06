R.J. O'Brien Rolls Out Next Generation of Hrvyst Ag Tech Platform for Commercial Grain Industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that it has rolled out the next-generation version of its Hrvyst agricultural technology (ag tech) platform, following the successful pilot of its original platform since 2019. The cloud-based, scalable platform enables users in the commercial grain industry to digitally streamline grain origination, merchandising and automated hedging.

R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO) is the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States. (PRNewsFoto/R.J. O'Brien & Associates) (PRNewsfoto/R.J. O'Brien & Associates)

Hrvyst electronically links offers, purchases and sales to the futures market and to a grain company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system seamlessly and efficiently. The broker-agnostic platform can be used by cooperatives and processors with a link to their existing brokerage firms. Demonstrations of the Hrvyst platform will be available this week at the National Grain and Feed Association's 50th Annual Country Elevator Conference and Tradeshow in Chicago.

Renée Laird, RJO Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commercial Agriculture and OTC Markets, said: "The pace of transformation and adoption of ag tech is increasing at exceptional speed. Our goal is to advance digital transformation in the grain industry by filling a gap with a comprehensive solution. Hrvyst creates a digitally connected ecosystem, facilitating collaboration between ag industry leaders and growers to help them develop a powerful, sustainable competitive advantage. We've seen significant interest in this product within the commercial grain industry, and we're excited to unveil to the broader marketplace the next-generation version of Hrvyst, which reflects terrific feedback we received during the pilot phase. Our real-time automated risk management platform brings efficiencies to the value chain by reducing risk and margin erosion, improving productivity, enhancing merchandising capabilities and connecting growers electronically. All of this will lead to intelligent insights for proprietary trading strategies."

Cory Winstead, FS Grain General Manager, said: "No other solution on the market can match Hrvyst's functionality, connectivity and value."

Last year, Hrvyst partnered with Greenstone Systems, the leading market provider of integrated agricultural accounting and management software, to digitally connect and automate origination, merchandising and hedging for U.S. grain companies such as cooperatives and processors. Through the integration, Greenstone's MyGrower mobile engagement platform connecting to its AGRIS ERP system enables users to originate more bushels and facilitate hedging against activity in the cash market. Offers created with MyGrower can instantly flow into and be managed and hedged by Hrvyst.

Mike Terning, Head of Product for Greenstone Systems, said: "This integration will help grain originators and merchandisers increase engagement with farmers and reduce hedge slippage. It will also greatly increase efficiency and accuracy as accepted offers automatically flow from the Hrvyst trading system into the AGRIS platform."

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE R.J. O'Brien & Associates