Equifax Announces 2021 Developer Challenge and Accelerator Program Finalists Ten U.S. Start-Up and Early-Stage Software Developers Selected to Productize Transformative Solutions to Foster Financial Inclusion and Improve Access to Services With Powerful Suite of Equifax APIs

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Equifax (NYSE: EFX) Accelerate program, launched in June , challenged U.S.-based start-up and early stage software developers to create transformative solutions designed to foster financial inclusion and improve access to services with the powerful suite of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) available from the Equifax for Developers API Portal. The program concluded this week with 10 finalists representing a variety of industries, including estate administration, financial planning, lending, fintech, recruiting, digital identity, payments and climate banking participating in a final product showcase. These finalists are:

"Our $1.5 billion technology and security investment in the Equifax Cloud was designed to fuel rapid innovation and spur new solutions for some of our industry's biggest challenges," said Bryson Koehler, Equifax Chief Technology Officer. "The Equifax Accelerate program attracted more than 100 early-stage companies with a passion for changing and simplifying the way that both businesses and consumers access the services they need in their daily lives."

In August, 50 U.S. start-up and early-stage software developers were selected from a pool of applicants to participate in a Design Sprint Challenge, receiving access to an Equifax API sandbox as well as mentorship from both Equifax and 1871 , a Chicago-based technology hub that supports early-stage tech start-ups, growth stage tech leaders and corporate innovators building extraordinary businesses. Ten finalists were selected In September to participate in a 12-week Product Studio, a custom accelerator program powered by Equifax and 1871, all culminating in the final December showcase.

"On behalf of our full panel of judges, I would like to congratulate our 10 finalists on their unique applications of our Equifax APIs in the creation of new prototype solutions," commented Joy Wilder Lybeer, United States Information Solutions Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Equifax. "Watching these companies participate in our Product Studio phase really highlighted why we selected each one. I saw true ingenuity in action as they advanced their prototypes into production over the last few months!"

For an overview of the Equifax Accelerate program, visit Equifax.com .

