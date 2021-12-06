Digital Turbine Expands Telefónica Relationship with New Global Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the leading independent mobile growth & monetization platform, today announced it's expanding their strategic partnership with Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world with more than 365 million accesses. The agreement spans European and Latin American markets and adds new products such as Wizard, Notifications and SingleTap™ that deliver best-in-class app recommendation experiences to their subscribers. Integration of Digital Turbine's Ignite On-Device Platform is already underway across the regions with the first launch expected in Q4 2021 by Movistar Chile.

"We are very pleased to work with Telefónica on this launch that strategically expands our presence in both European and Latin American markets," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "We understand the unique needs of our carrier partners and are committed to their success. Our full-stack growth and monetization platform that brings together Fyber and AdColony capabilities with our proven on-device platform for content and app recommendations provides unique opportunities for carriers and OEMs to benefit from growing programmatic ad demand. We connect all the dots between operators and advertisers creating a robust set of tailorable experiences for their subscribers while streamlining the process for mobile operators.

Top operators and OEMs around the world use Digital Turbine's Ignite Platform to provide engaging app and content discovery experiences built-into new devices. Its cloud-based technology platform takes the unnecessary swipes, taps and friction out of how their subscribers use their devices to discover new apps, news, sports, entertainment, games and more. By offering a customizable one-stop solution, operators and OEMs are able to save precious time and resources. Ignite is the leading On-Device platform trusted by 40 operators and OEMs. Its technology it integrated into more than 750 million devices.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices globally. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

