CVS Health Reminds Americans to Get Their Flu Shot During National Influenza Vaccination Week Eligible adults and children can simultaneously schedule one appointment for their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at CVS.com or on the CVS App

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) marks National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 5-11) by reminding everyone that it's not too late to get a flu shot. As the country continues the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a flu shot remains the most effective way to protect against seasonal flu and is an important step individuals and families can take to help safeguard the overall health of the community and minimize the impact on strained health care resources.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established National Influenza Immunization Week in 2005 to highlight the importance of flu vaccinations through the holiday season and into the New Year, when flu activity is typically at its peak. In a survey conducted by CVS Health1, nearly three quarters of Americans say they plan to get a flu shot this year, with 45 percent planning on getting their vaccine at a retail pharmacy. It is possible that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be circulating at the same time over the next few months, therefore it is more important than ever to get vaccinated.

"Last year, we saw a decline in flu cases, due in part to increased focus on personal hygiene and mask wearing as well as people spending less time in large gatherings and public places," said Prem Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Health. "This year, as some Americans have returned to pre-pandemic routines and activities, we expect the number of flu cases may increase, and we strongly recommend that people get their annual flu shot to help increase their immunity and protect themselves, their families and their communities."

Both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic, the retail health clinic inside select CVS Pharmacy locations, offer convenient options for people to get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations, seven days a week, with expanded evening and weekend hours. In addition, for people who do fall ill this season and begin to experience symptoms, there are more than 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country that can help diagnose illnesses such as a cold, the flu, strep throat or COVID-19, and quickly provide expert care and an appropriate treatment plan.

"Just because it's flu season doesn't mean that if you get sick, you have the flu," added Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic. "Fortunately, our MinuteClinic locations have various rapid, point-of-care tests available to help diagnose conditions such as flu, strep throat and COVID-19. We provide patients with a convenient option to see a health care provider who can assess your symptoms and provide comprehensive care this flu season and year-round."

The company has continued to lead the way in supporting access to COVID-19 vaccines and has delivered approximately 43 million COVID-19 vaccines through the end of October. CVS Health also recently announced that select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are now offering the two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children ages five to 11 years of age, and Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster doses to all eligible adults ages 18 years and older who have completed a primary vaccination series with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS Health enables families to easily schedule their flu and COVID-19 vaccines together at CVS Pharmacy via CVS.com or through the CVS App. Patients may also schedule an immunization appointment with a MinuteClinic provider at Minuteclinic.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact

Matthew Blanchette

401-524-6185

Matthew.Blanchette@cvshealth.com









1 "Flu Intention" Survey, commissioned by CVS Health in June 2021

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health