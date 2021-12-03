MINDCURE to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in December 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer, Kelsey Ramsden, will present virtually at H.C. Wainwright's 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference, the Psychedelics Now Virtual Conference, the #CanndoraConnect: Women in Psychedelics Conference and the Life Sciences Investor Forum in December.

H.C. Wainwright's 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference

DATE: December 6th, 2021

TIME: 7:00a.m. ET

LINK: https://journey.ct.events/view/87e7f660-cb8f-40d3-ad91-8a3cd7a10f75

A webcast of MINDCURE's presentation will be available on-demand from Monday, December 6th at 7:00a.m. ET. A recording of the presentation will be accessible on MINDCURE's investor relations website via the above link for 90 days.

Psychedelics Now Virtual Conference

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 1:00p.m. ET

LINK: https://www.airmeet.com/e/0eaf96e0-47f9-11ec-90a4-bb052aa99b8c

Ms. Ramsden will participate in the 'Road to Monetization' webcast panel at the Psychedelics Now Virtual Conference. Please register to view the panel via the link above.

#CanndoraConnect: Women in Psychedelics Conference

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 3:05p.m. ET

LINK: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canndoraconnect-women-in-psychedelics-tickets-162722149329

Ms. Ramsden will also participate in the 'Exploring Career Opportunities in Psychedelics' virtual panel at the #CanndoraConnect: Women in Psychedelics Conference. Please register via the link above to view the panel.

Life Sciences Investor Forum

DATE: December 16th, 2021

TIME: 11:30a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cIf2X6

Ms. Ramsden will present virtually at the Life Sciences Investor Forum. An archived webcast will also be made available after the event through the above link.

For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MINDCURE's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at mindcureIR@kcsa.com.

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 10,000 stock options to certain employees pursuant to the terms the Company's long term incentive plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.29 per share, and are subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

