BEDGEAR's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for All Types of Sleepers

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today announces its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide filled with gift ideas for mom and baby, hot and neutral sleepers, big gifts and more. The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide also includes BEDGEAR's brand new Performance pillow called Flow Cuddle Curve. This pillow has a unique curvature design that was created following the success of BEDGEAR's Flow pillow.

For Hot Sleepers

Glacier Performance Pillow: ($199.99) Featuring a smooth cover with eye-catching rose-gold stitching, our instant cooling Glacier Pillow ensures a restful night so you can wake ready for anything.

Cosmo Performance Pillow: ($249.99) Made with instant-cooling Ver-Tex technology, our Cosmo Pillow is engineered for optimal recovery.

Storm Performance Pillow: ($199.99) Our top-rated Storm Pillow features an instant-cooling, machine washable cover and is designed for maximum support.

Ver-Tex™ Mattress Protector: (Starting at $249.99 for Queen) Sleep too hot? Our Ver-Tex Mattress Protector keeps you cool while guarding your bed against spills, dander, and more.

Ver-Tex™ Performance Blanket: (Starting at $299.99 for Queen) Sick of stuffy blankets? This game-changing blanket uses instant-cooling Ver-Tex technology and airflow to reduce overheating throughout the night.

For Neutral Sleepers

Balance Performance Pillow: ($99.99) More than just a place to rest you head, our moisture-wicking Balance Pillow is filled with silk-like fibers that provide soft, dynamic support for the ideal sleep environment.

Flow Performance Pillow: ($159.99) Breathe easily this holiday season with Flow! Featuring a soft, T-shirt like Air-X fabric cover and Air-X mesh panels, Flow maximizes airflow for a breathable night's sleep.

Flow Cuddle Curve Performance Pillow: ($159.99) Designed with a crescent-shaped curve that supports your head, neck, and shoulders, our breathable Flow Cuddle Curve helps you sleep better so you can perform better.

Hyper-Cotton™ Sheet Set: (Starting at $199.99 for Queen) Unlike ordinary cotton sheets, our Hyper-Cotton sheets give you cotton's natural softness, while breathable fibers help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep.

Hyper-Cotton™ Weighted Blanket: ($199.99) De-stress with our Hyper-Cotton Weighted Blanket. Made from layers of fabric instead of beads, this 15-pound weighted blanket is designed to maximize relaxation and improve your mood during the holiday slump.

Dri-Tec® Performance Blanket: (Starting at $249.99 for Queen) Sick of stuffy comforters? Our lightweight, moisture-wicking Dri-Tec Performance Blanket promotes even heat distribution for an optimal sleep environment.

Mom & Baby

Dri-Tec® Crib Mattress Protector: ($29.99) Never worry about mess again! Our moisture-wicking Dri-Tec Crib Mattress Protector has a waterproof barrier that protects your baby's mattress from accidents, spills, stains, mildew, and more.

Air-X® 2-Stage Crib Mattress: ($299.99) Designed to grow with your baby, our Air-X 2-Stage Crib mattress ensures maximum airflow and breathability throughout the night so you can rest easy.

Big Gifts

S Mattress: (Starting at $959.99 for Queen) A luxurious sporty collection providing cross-ventilation for maximum breathability.

M3 Performance® Mattress: (Starting at $2,399.99 for Queen) The world's only modular mattress with four different comfort options to personalize the support on each side of the bed.

Adjustable Base: (Starting at $1,299.99 for Queen) Experience convenient features and three pre-set positions for television watching, anti-snore, and zero gravity.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

