Zelman & Associates Grows Research Sales Team with Seasoned Managing Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelman & Associates, a Walker & Dunlop Company and the leading institutional research and investment banking firm domain experts in the U.S. housing industry, announced that Terence Walsh has joined the company as Managing Director of Research Sales. Mr. Walsh will be responsible for expanding the firm's client base globally, and he will work in close collaboration with Ivy Zelman, CEO and Co-Founder of Zelman & Associates, and Ted Tabasso, Director of Sales.

"We are thrilled to welcome Terry to our research sales team," commented Ivy Zelman. "Terry will be immediately accretive to our existing client base, with and a proven track record in one-to-one and digital marketing as well as extensive experience within the sales space. I am confident that his reputation and robust network of institutional investors will further catalyze the growth of the firm."

Mr. Walsh brings more than a decade of research sales experience to Zelman & Associates. Most recently, Mr. Walsh spent seven years as a Managing Director for Rosenblatt Securities, selling technology and fintech research. In this role, he provided coverage to institutional mutual fund and hedge fund accounts in the New York, Boston, San Francisco, Toronto, and Hong Kong markets. Prior to Rosenblatt, Mr. Walsh was in institutional sales at Wedge Partners, where he grew his production from $400,000 to $1M in just two years. In addition to U.S. markets, his coverage has included institutional investors in Canada, Hong Kong, and mainland China. Throughout his career, Mr. Walsh has spearheaded innovative strategies to communicate his product offerings through digital marketing. Mr. Walsh earned both an MBA in finance and BA in English literature from John Carroll University.

"Zelman & Associates' research and equities services are renowned throughout the country, and the business is ripe for growth," said Mr. Walsh. "I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute to the firm's expansion through my sales, marketing, and communications expertise."

Zelman & Associates has earned an impressive reputation among institutional investors and business executives for its unbiased, in-depth research, insightful analysis, and trusted advisory services. The firm's expertise spans macro, sector, and company-specific trends across all areas of housing, including homebuilding, building products, demographics, multifamily, single-family rentals, mortgage finance, and real estate technology and services. Walker & Dunlop, the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States, acquired Zelman & Associates in July 2021 with the overarching goals of generating more actionable insights and becoming a more valuable partner to its clients.

About Zelman & Associates

Founded in 2007 by Ivy Zelman and Dennis McGill, Zelman & Associates is the leading institutional research advisory and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to the U.S. housing industry. Zelman provides distinguished institutional research and investment banking capabilities with the highest levels of client service, trust, sophistication, and credibility unique to the housing, institutional research, and investment banking industries.

All securities offered through Zelman Partners LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

