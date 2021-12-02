NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and staff of Caler, Donten, Levine, Cohen, Porter & Veil, P.A. ("CDL") have joined EisnerAmper.

Caler, Donten & Levine Joins EisnerAmper

Founded in 1987 and based in West Palm Beach, Florida, CDL has 13 partners and a staff of 100 professionals. The firm provides audit, tax and advisory services to growing and mid-sized companies in sectors such as family office, restaurant and hospitality, professional services, nonprofit, life science and biotech, manufacturing and distribution, real estate and construction, and others. CDL was most recently recognized by Inside Public Accounting as a 2021 "Top 200" firm, high-net-worth practice "All Star," and a "Best of the Best" firm in its most recent survey of more than 500 firms.

"Everyone at CDL is very excited about joining EisnerAmper, a firm whose values and reputation mirror ours," said Louis M. Cohen, CDL Partner-in-Charge. "This is a great opportunity for our firm and clients to benefit from the full menu of services, expertise, technology and other resources EisnerAmper brings to bear."

"We're thrilled to have the partners and staff of a firm with the stature of CDL join us," said Christopher Loiacono, Vice Chair of Services for Eisner Advisory Group LLC. "As the first firm to partner with us since the TowerBrook capital infusion, it shows that companies want to join us in growing and taking their businesses to the next level."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and 2,200-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

