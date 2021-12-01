Wax Center Partners Expands to Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners ("WCP") expands to Nevada through the acquisition of 4 European Wax Center locations in Las Vegas. WCP currently operates 24 centers across 3 States—California (14), Texas (6) and Nevada (4).

WCP operates 24 centers across 3 States, and is seeking acquisitions or partnerships to expand its footprint.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint to another state and are very excited to welcome Las Vegas's guests and team members at Centennial Hills, Henderson, Rainbow and Summerlin centers into our existing family. We look forward to working closely with the teams in these centers to provide our guests with the ultimate wax experience," said Julie Marlin, VP of Center Operations for Wax Center Partners.

European Wax Center prides itself on its guest experience and professional waxing services. All new guests can get their First Wax Free. Additionally, the brand is currently running a Wax Pass Promo of Buy 9 Services, Get 3 Free until yearend.

Wax Center Partners is a European Wax Center platform launched in May 2021 as a partnership between the Stieber EWC franchise and MKH Capital Partners, a family-backed, Miami-based private equity firm. WCP combines the Stieber's outstanding operating knowledge and brand culture, with MKH's expertise in scaling businesses and financial resources.

"With a third acquisition in six months, WCP continues to show commitment to our brand," commented David Willis, Chief Operating Officer for European Wax Center. "They've proven to be tremendous operators who focus on the importance of culture and delivering best-in-class services to our guests. We are pleased to work with a strong partner in WCP and look forward to continue supporting their growth within our brand."

Wax Center Partners is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint through both new developments and additional acquisitions or partnerships in new and existing markets. For more information, please contact Larry Stieber at larry@stieberewc.com and visit www.mkhcapitalpartners.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. The Company offers expert wax services from certified wax specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident. The Company provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing category with its innovative, signature Comfort Wax. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center, Inc. offers a complete collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States and, as of September 25, 2021, its network includes 833 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

