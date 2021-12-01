Sony Electronics' Airpeak S1 Professional Drone Now Available to Order

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the availability timing of the company's first-ever professional drone, "Airpeak S1." The introductory model in the new Airpeak line, the S1 is the world's smallest drone that can be equipped with a full-size mirrorless interchangeable-lens Alpha camera, opening up a new world of creative possibilities for cinematographers and other visual storytelling professionalsi. Pre-sale opens today, December 1, 2021, with an expected customer ship date of December 24, 2021.

Introduced to the public for the first time earlier this year, Airpeak S1 drone is designed for the professional user, and is compatible with a wide range of Sony's camera bodies including the Alpha 1, Alpha 7S series, the Alpha 7R series, the Alpha 9 series, FX3 and others. It leverages proprietary technology and delivers for smooth maneuverability at high speeds with highly stable wind resistance, enabling high-quality aerial images and video content.

"We're excited to now make the new Airpeak S1 drone available for purchase, and for the amazing set of possibilities this drone opens for cinematographers," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "The drone's compact size, new software features and advanced imaging, sensing, AI and robotics reflect the high quality the industry respects Sony for, and enables content creators and commercial professionals to capture images and video not possible before."

The drone includes "Airpeak Flight"ii iOS®-based application which integrates and monitors all hardware related to the drone, giving the operator real-time status display and updates on screen. "Airpeak Base"ii web application is also available, allowing the operator to manage the equipment, create advanced flight plans, run the same pattern repeatedly, and fully manage and troubleshoot flight logs. For multiple operators, Airpeak S1 also includes a dual operation mode so one user can operate the drone as another operates the gimbal and camera, while each can monitor the content being recorded. An optional cloud service, "Airpeak Plus"ii is available by paid subscription and provides additional data storage, advanced geofencing options, and import/export of flight logs.

Airpeak S1 suggested retail price is around $9,000.00 and will ship with two (2) pairs of propellers, a remote controller, two (2) batteries and a battery charger. A third-party gimbal made specifically for Airpeak S1 will be sold separately. Pricing for Airpeak S1 accessories can be found https://electronics.sony.com/more/c/airpeak. The optional "Airpeak Plus" subscription service will retail for around $300.00 for a 12-month period, with the optional "Protect Plan" coverage also available.

With this Airpeak news, Sony Group Corporation expands the possibilities for professional creators, enables unprecedented visual expression and drives a sense of Kando. In addition to empowering video creators, Sony will promote co-creation activities for industry professionalsiii in a wide range of fields such as system integrators and industrial partners to explore the benefits of drone uses.

Airpeak S1 is made in Japan. Airpeak is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

i Operating a drone in the United States is subject to federal law and regulations. State and local ordinances may also apply to certain operations. When operating an aircraft, it is the remote pilot/operator's responsibility to always comply with applicable laws, regulations, and ordinances.

ii Network services, content, and operating system and software are subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

iii Those who use drones to provide products and services to customers. If you register as a professional supporter, you will receive emails about events sponsored by Sony, opportunities to experience aircraft flight, and the latest product information.

