Milgard AX550 Moving Glass Walls Named Product of the Year

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AX550 Moving Glass Walls by Milgard Windows & Doors received the 2021 Product of the Year award from Architectural Record, the top source for news and information about architecture and design.

The magazine hosts the annual competition, judged by an independent panel of industry specialists, and the awards celebrate the best building materials introduced to the U.S. market within the last year.

"We're very pleased the new door has been so well received," said Brent Wright, the product manager for doors at Milgard. "We created the AX550 to help meet homeowner demand for large patio doors that are not only beautiful, but also functional and easy to use."

The AX550 is available in sizes up to 10 feet high and 23 feet, 6 inches wide, depending on the operating style selected. It's available in stacking, pocket, and bi-fold configurations, and is suitable for new construction or replacement applications.

The AX550 also boasts narrow profiles to maximize the viewing area and allow more natural light into the home. And it offers superior energy efficiency and year-round comfort thanks to the thermally broken aluminum design.

ABOUT MILGARD WINDOWS & DOORS

Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Owned by MI, Milgard operates plants in California, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.milgard.com.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

