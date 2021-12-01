Macrometa Expands Leadership Team as Part of Hyper Growth in Emerging Edge Cloud Space Building on the momentum of its recent Series A funding round, Macrometa adds executives with broad industry experience at Elastic, Cloudera, Symantec, among others

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrometa Corporation, the first-of-its-kind edge computing cloud and global data network (GDN) for developers, today announced new top level hires, Tyler Hannan, vice president of marketing, Emma Hooks, head of people, Eddie Garcia as chief information security officer and chief data officer and Bhavin Merchant, chief financial officer and chief operating officer. With the mission to "make every developer a hero," Macrometa makes globally distributed application development and deployment simple and instant, enabling developers to build apps and APIs globally across an expansive network of 175 edge regions without any limitations of time, space and cloud architecture.

"Our new leadership hires are bringing extensive industry experience and heart to Macrometa, and they'll be critical in helping us achieve our mission to make every developer a hero," said co-founder and CEO Chetan Venkatesh. "The edge computing and data platform industry is experiencing rapid growth and our expanding team of experts will expand on our long-standing record of excellence to keep Macrometa and the industry moving in a powerful way."

Macrometa has appointed Tyler Hannan as vice president of marketing. Hannan has more than two decades of experience in a variety of technical roles and industries. Most recently he has held roles at companies such as Basho, Fauna, Hasura, and Elastic during their stage of hyper-growth and IPO. His focus has become on marketing, messaging, and community for companies building distributed systems at scale.

"My career has followed a somewhat non-traditional path," said Hannan. "But, ultimately, I desire to tell the story of the software that other people build. At Macrometa what we are building is powerful. But, who we are building it with (and how we choose to interact) is what defines the company. Sharing the story of a converged, multi-model, serverless data platform in Macrometa more broadly is truly a delight."

Macrometa also named Symantec alum Emma Hooks to the role of head of people responsible for talent acquisition and people success. Hooks has excelled in people-focused roles building teams and talent functions at both startups and in Fortune 500 Companies. In these roles, primarily in the tech industry, she has demonstrated the ability to grow organizations and realize the potential of the people therein. Hooks will be focused on creating exceptional candidate, employee, and alumni experience.

"Building a Global Data Network is an impressive undertaking," said Hooks. "But building this system with a distributed team enables us to hire the best people, regardless of where they choose to live. My role is focused on providing the best experience to all at Macrometa...from candidate to employee to our alumni. We will grow, and rapidly, while maintaining our open culture that thrives on honesty, humility, and heart."

Macrometa also welcomes Eddie Garcia to the team as chief information security officer and chief data officer. Garcia will position the company as a leader in the cloud industry by continuing to foster trust by reaching the highest standards of information security and data governance. Prior to his role at Macrometa, Garcia served as the CISO and chief information officer at Cloudera, and he brings decades of experience deploying proven technical and organizational security measures for SaaS solutions and security software startups, while achieving certifications and compliance with industry recognized information security management standards.

"Macrometa's talented team of experts has built a high performance global data network, addressing a huge gap in the market," said Garcia. "The team has done a great job at creating an enterprise grade platform, and I'm looking forward to helping our customers meet the highest standards of information security, privacy and data protection while using Macrometa."

Bhavin Merchant was appointed the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Macrometa. In this role, his top priorities are to enable scale in the company's processes and systems, while leading with transparency, strategically planning for the future of Macrometa, and responsibly allocating the company's resources. Merchant brings more than 20 years of experience working in high-growth companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and has completed over $50 billion of aggregate transaction value across capital raising and M&A advisory activities. He has held senior titles at Zix Corporation, Merrill Lynch, and Wells Fargo Securities with responsibility for strategy, corporate planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

"I am thrilled to join Macrometa as it grows in its journey to become a leading cloud vendor with its robust edge platform that provides the most powerful globally distributed edge runtime, networks, and developer experience," said Merchant. "It's clear that the team is building something of enduring value, and that was a big motivation for me to join their strong momentum."

These new hires come at a pivotal time for Macrometa, with a recent $20M Series A funding round as it accelerates its features development, integrates with leading CDN, cloud and telecom providers, and scales its customer success efforts.

The company has seen significant adoption by developers around the world including global enterprise customers, 5G telecom providers, as well as leading web scale SaaS and web services providers, which all use Macrometa to add real time noSQL databases, stream analytics, instant query, and search functionality to their apps and API backends.

About Macrometa

Macrometa is a Global Data Network and Edge Computing Service. Macrometa helps cloud and web developers add instant performance to their stateful data driven web, mobile, IoT apps and APIs while cutting cloud database and server costs by 70% or more. Macrometa's serverless cloud enables cloud developers to tier, cache, process and serve data and APIs from the edge with its globally distributed cloud database, stream data processing, pub/sub and function serving from a network of more than 100 edge locations around the world. Macrometa is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA with operations in Bulgaria and India. To learn more please visit www.macrometa.com.

