Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Brett Eldredge, others join more than 300 radio stations to support Music Gives to St. Jude Kids program, create awareness for new monthly giving campaign

Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign launches to benefit lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Brett Eldredge, others join more than 300 radio stations to support Music Gives to St. Jude Kids program, create awareness for new monthly giving campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, dozens of popular artists and influencers such as Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Natalie Grant, Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music, Jekalyn Carr, Banda MS and more will be rocking a new t-shirt with a colorful design and the powerful message Love Music. Stop Cancer. to raise awareness and support for kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Lady A is participating in the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Through upcoming radiothons and social media engagement, artists and radio personalities will be encouraging fans to support St. Jude by making a monthly pledge as a St. Jude Partner in Hope®. The t-shirt is an incentive for donors who register to participate. The campaign is part of a fundraising program called #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids that Jason Thomas Gordon, grandson of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, founded to continue his grandfather's legacy.

This year more than 300 radio stations across the country representing a variety of genres will host annual St. Jude radiothons, knowing cancer is a multi-trillion dollar, multi-year problem requiring millions of supporters coming together to solve. Funds raised will help fuel the current six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan to triple its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. At St. Jude, music therapy is offered to patients and helps St. Jude kids achieve a variety of goals, from reducing pain and anxiety to supporting during physical therapy.

Visit musicgives.org to learn more about Love Music. Stop Cancer.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Kane Brown is participating in the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jonathan McReynolds is participating in the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jekalyn Carr is participating in the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Banda MS is participating in the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Eduin Caz of Grupo Firme is participating in the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital