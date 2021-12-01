Lexmark Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, announced today that it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer designation, marking the seventh consecutive year Lexmark has been awarded the designation for its commitment to veteran and service member employees.

Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designation. The annual list is produced by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.



Companies earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources along with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employers.



"Being named a Top 10 Military Friendly Employer validates Lexmark's efforts to support our veterans, from hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable investment," said Sharon Votaw, Lexmark senior vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are proud of our veterans and are honored to be recognized for the workplace policies and company culture that supports them."

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly. "To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

About Military Friendly Employers:

