Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces New Independent Board Member

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: HNNA) today announced that Lydia Knight-O'Riordan has been named to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Knight-O'Riordan brings fresh perspective, community involvement, and significant management experience to the Hennessy Board. She has gained a broad range of soft and technical skills as a project manager in her nearly four decades working for Hathaway Dinwiddie.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lydia to our Board," said Neil Hennessy, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "She is an esteemed member of our community and a consummate professional, and we are confident that her high level of ethical standards and unwavering commitment will benefit our Board and the shareholders of Hennessy Advisors," he added.

Ms. Knight-O'Riordan will join the Board as the tenth director and sixth independent director, and she will serve the shareholders of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. alongside Neil Hennessy, Teresa M. Nilsen, President & COO of Hennessy Advisors, Inc., Daniel B. Steadman, EVP of Hennessy Advisors, Inc., and Brian A. Hennessy, as well as independent directors Daniel G. Libarle, Henry C. Hansel, Rodger D. Offenbach, Susan Weber Pomilia, and Thomas L. Seavey.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy–and–hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

