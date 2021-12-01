Cordial Releases Major Updates to Data Platform for Cross-Channel Marketing

-- Architect™ Empowers Brands with Unrivaled Ability to Use New Sources of Data and Machine Learning to Dynamically Create and Deploy Personalized Marketing Communications --

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the leading cross-channel marketing platform, today announced the mass market release of Architect , a major enhancement to its data platform. Architect allows marketers to create personalized marketing messages in more powerful ways than ever before by automating data imports, improving data quality by transforming it for marketing activation, using machine learning to automate messaging optimization, and by building the industry's most advanced predictive models for customer engagement.

Architect allows marketers to connect with customers using a level of personalization that was previously impossible

"We built Architect because we wanted to give marketers an ability to connect with their customers using a level of personalization that was previously impossible, and Architect can do in seconds what no other cross-channel marketing platform can," said Jeremy Swift, co-founder and chief executive officer, Cordial. "In today's increasingly competitive landscape, one-size-fits all approaches no longer work for savvy marketers. By unifying and transforming data and letting marketers build custom models tailored to their unique business needs, our clients are seeing markedly improved results and are benefiting from the ability to connect with each customer in infinitely more meaningful and valuable ways."

Marketers who had beta access to Architect documented impressive results: As reported in Cordial's recently released Cross-Channel Marketing Study , on average the company's advanced data models drive more than 2x higher revenue per message (RPM) across email, SMS/MMS, push notifications, mobile app, and other digital marketing channels, and 3x improvement in RPM for triggered marketing messages.

"Architect is an exciting upgrade to Cordial's already impressive data platform capabilities that has already made a tremendous impact on our campaigns," said Hailey Pettit, senior marketing lifecycle manager at Nurx. "Not only are we able to execute smarter campaigns faster, but we're also creating even better customer experiences in the process."

Key features of Architect include:

Flexible data architecture. Using Cordial's native extract, transform, and load ("ETL") technology, marketers can fully automate the process of importing their customer data into Cordial -- often from myriad sources comprising disparate data structures and schemas. They can in turn far more rapidly steamline the data, deterministically link it to individual customer records, and make sense of it on their own, without requiring IT involvement or support.

More actionable data in one platform. Unlike other platforms which only store data for a limited period of time (i.e. typically only the most recent 30 to 60 days' worth of customer data are retained), Architect lets marketers import, transform and enrich unlimited customer history and 18 months of event data, in order to unify the most robust and accurate view of each customer, and build unique models on the Cordial platform for engaging customers based on their specific needs.

Predictive models that are customizable for each client. Marketers can take advantage of Architect's advanced predictive models for everything from churn propensity, to product affinity, to lifetime value and customer engagement scores, but can also easily build custom models (and marketing automation triggers) based on their own unique business needs, rules, and inputs, specific to their business or even external factors such as real-time supply chain data.

"Architect makes the Cordial platform truly, completely customizable -- if you dream it, you can build it," said Scott Eckman, general manager of e-commerce and vice president of marketing at Rockler Companies, Inc. "There seems to be no limit on what contact-level data you can put in the platform and then leverage for triggers, personalization, or segmentation in emails or other messages."

Today's mass market debut of Architect comes on the heels of a string of recent major product announcements for Cordial, including being named as the first and only cross-channel marketing technology platform to be made available in the Digital Customer Experience category in the Amazon Web Services Marketplace .

ABOUT CORDIAL

Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform helping marketers create highly personalized experiences and use data in imaginative ways to communicate with customers across email, SMS and mobile apps. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, Backcountry, Eddie Bauer, and Purple rely on Cordial's platform and people to drive revenue growth and to send a better message. Connect with us at cordial.com.

