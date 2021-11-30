Sciwind Biosciences Acquires Global, Exclusive Rights to Develop and Commercialize Sanofi's GIP Receptor Agonists for the Treatment of Metabolic Disease

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, announced today that it has signed a global, exclusive license agreement with Sanofi to develop and commercialize Sanofi's long-lasting glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonists, with the lead candidate currently under preclinical development.

In the terms of the agreement, Sanofi granted exclusive worldwide rights to Sciwind to develop, manufacture and commercialize Sanofi's GIP receptor agonists for all applicable indications. GIP receptor agonists have shown potential to enhance treatment efficacy of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists in treating obesity and diabetes as well as to improve their overall safety and tolerability profile. Sciwind plans to develop the lead GIP receptor agonist as part of combination with its GLP-1 peptide candidate, XW003 which is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 studies, for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and NASH.

"We are excited to enter this agreement with Sanofi as we advance our goal of building a portfolio of best-in-class treatments for patients living with metabolic disease around the world," said Dr. Hai Pan, founder and CEO of Sciwind. "We look forward to the opportunity to combine Sanofi's long-lasting GIP receptor agonist with Sciwind's GLP-1 drug candidates which we hope will lead to development of more efficacious and better tolerated combination therapies for metabolic conditions."

About glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)

GIP is a peptide hormone with multiple effects on metabolism, including increasing insulin secretion, regulating pancreatic b cell function, and modulating lipid metabolism. In combination with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, GIP modulation has shown promise as a strategy for promoting weight loss and treating type 2 diabetes and reducing incidence of gastrointestinal-related adverse events.

About Sciwind

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates. Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutics delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

