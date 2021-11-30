Campaign for Sheertex Represents "Modern Tights for Modern Times", Company's New Technology Offers First Real Change in the Industry Since the 1950s

Hilarious New Harmon Brothers Ad Demonstrates How We Can Win the Battle Against Rebellious Tights Campaign for Sheertex Represents "Modern Tights for Modern Times", Company's New Technology Offers First Real Change in the Industry Since the 1950s

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers , the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are introducing a new campaign called "Run your world without runs in your tights" for Sheertex, an innovative hosiery company known for their "unbreakable in human hands" tights that have been named one of TIME's best inventions, and are the top-rated tights by Vogue.

"People today are stretched more than ever before, and we felt our creative should communicate and respect that reality. This campaign drew its inspiration from our popular campaign for Fiber Fix, a product that completely changed its industry similar to the way that Sheertex has changed the tights industry. This product solves a nagging daily problem, and we had an amazing time telling that story," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.

Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/fUAkSurxLBA

The ad campaign highlights how Sheertex's nearly indestructible tights, made from the same fibers found in bulletproof vests, can withstand the expected—and unexpected—challenges life throws at you with their no rips, holes or tears guarantee.

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $700 million in sales.

ABOUT SHEERTEX

Sheertex is the Montréal based company behind the most resilient sheer tights. Sheertex's super strong sheer knit is revolutionizing the hosiery industry, an industry that hasn't seen innovation since Spandex in the 50's. Since Sheertex started selling in 2019 they have estimated to have saved over 3.5 million pairs of tights from landfills.

