The Andersons to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine and President of Trade and Processing Bill Krueger will speak at the conference at 3 p.m. CST. The Andersons' presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/stph32/ande/1796064. A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, biofuels, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

