All-New Hyundai Santa Cruz Earns 2021 Popular Science® Best of What's New Award

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Santa Cruz has won the 2021 Popular Science Best of What's New award in the Automotive category. Every year since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations, breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What's New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 unique categories.

The 2022 Santa Cruz is photographed in California City, Calif. on April 15, 2021.

"We're thrilled to win the Popular Science Best of What's New award with our new Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "It's satisfying to know that Santa Cruz impressed the tech-focused Popular Science editors with its attractive styling, innovative technology and versatile driving capabilities."

"The Best of What's New Awards celebrate the year's greatest feats of human ingenuity—the steps towards safer, healthier, more-sustainable, and happier days ahead," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio. "Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities. This collection, which includes everything from an artificial intelligence mapping more-efficient airline routes to mountain-bike shocks that adjust themselves on the fly, is full of items we're proud to dub the Best of What's New."

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

