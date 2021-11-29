Quicklly Introduces Laumière Gourmet's Premium Gifts Boxes for Holiday Gifting

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quicklly, the nation's largest premium Indian and South Asian food marketplace, announces the expansion of their holiday offering to include Laumière's gourmet gift boxes. Laumière's perfect collection of dried fruit and nut-based assortments make the ideal gift for family and friends this holiday season or an indulgent treat for a personal escape.

Laumière holiday-themed gift boxes provide another option for Quicklly customers to celebrate in style. As one of the first marketplaces to offer these decadent treats, Quicklly's exclusive Laumière collections include Cadeau De Noel Parfait, Hanukkah, and Lautomne varieties, among others. These artfully decorated and stunningly packaged delights perfectly capture the warmth and light of the holiday season.

Laumière's expertly crafted delicacies feature only the freshest and most premium, all-natural ingredients, including healthy nuts like almonds, pecans, and pistachios, deliciously dried fruits like dates, apricots, raisins, and figs, as well as fresh ingredients like beetroot, agave, and cardamon space -- all delectably packaged to make your eyes and taste buds rejoice. As one of the nation's premier artisan fruit-based brands, Laumière's handmade treats are also deeply nourishing and made entirely without preservatives, additives, or colorings. The gift boxes are also fully vegan.

"As we continue to celebrate this festive season, we're thrilled to offer a premium gift-giving option for our customers of discerning style and taste," said Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa, Quicklly co-founders. "Laumière's luxuriously packaged gift boxes are the perfect gift to mark the Christmas holiday, the season of Hanukkah, or any other special occasion this winter."

Laumière's artisan dried fruit-based gift boxes start at $36.99 and come in 16 and 24-piece varieties. In addition to these exclusive gift boxes, Quicklly is also helping to simplify holiday gift-giving with gift cards available in any desired denomination.

Laumière's gift boxes and Quicklly's holiday gift cards can be added to any existing order or purchased individually at quicklly.com. Please order by 12/20 to guarantee arrival before 12/25. For more information or to check out Quicklly's other products and offerings, go to quicklly.com.

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian/ Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, meal kits, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a complete digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, San Francisco, the Bay Area, NY, NJ, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com.

