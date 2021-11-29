Dow to participate in Citi 2021 Global Basic Materials Virtual Conference

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Ungerleider, president and chief financial officer of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a fireside chat during the Citi 2021 Global Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)

Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available approximately 48 hours following the event.

About Dow

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Pankaj Gupta pgupta@dow.com +1 989-638-5265 Media: Kyle Bandlow kbandlow@dow.com +1 989-638-2417

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company