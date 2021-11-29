Device Ownership Matters

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitunity has released The Importance of Large-Screen Device Ownership, a report by Amy Gonzales, an Associate Professor of the Department of Communication at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Digitunity commissioned Gonzales to examine the importance of large-screen device ownership and the impact that disparities in ownership by race and income have between groups of people, especially those in marginalized groups.

Gonzales is well known for her research that is focused on observing and explaining "digital divides" between groups of people by race and income, as well as students, people with disabilities, individuals experiencing chronic illness and people without secure housing. The report provides an evidenced-based discussion for why access to large-screen computing devices (e.g. laptops, desktops) is essential to protect against the creation of a second class digital citizen, and provides five recommendations for how to close the device aspect of the digital divide, the so-called "technology gap," nationwide.

"Owning a working computer and possessing the skills to use it productively is a basic need in today's society," says Scot Henley, Digitunity's Executive Director. "Overcoming the digital divide requires an entirely different conversation about small- and large-screen device ownership and equity."

Access to adequate digital technology can shape people's life experiences and opportunities.

As the number of daily life tasks requiring internet access continues to rapidly multiply, it is essential that we continue to challenge the status quo and explore bold, creative solutions to closing the technology gap across urban, suburban and rural communities alike. The way out of the digital divide must include scalable solutions that provide a lasting pathway to large-screen device ownership and ongoing support so that everyone who needs a computer can have one.

About Digitunity

Digitunity, an initiative of National Cristina Foundation, connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. Through its national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally-connected society are removed. Learn more, https://www.digitunity.org .

