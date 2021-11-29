Code Ninjas and Microsoft MakeCode Collaborate for CSEdWeek 2021

Coding for Kids Franchise Locations to Host Hour of Code™ and Game Jam™ on December 6-12

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft MakeCode to offer fun, coding activities for kids during Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek) 2021. Participating Code Ninjas locations will be open to the public on December 6-12 for kids to enjoy Hour of Code™ and Game Jam™ activities at no-cost. Throughout the week, kids will use Microsoft's MakeCode Arcade platform to create games of their own.

CSEdWeek is an international annual initiative meant to inspire kids to take interest in computer science. Every year, Code Ninjas around the globe offer the opportunity for kids to try coding for the first time ever – or try a new way of using coding to solve new challenges.

"Our involvement with CSEdWeek allows for more kids to learn computer sciences in a comfortable, welcoming environment," says Grant Smith, VP of Education, Code Ninjas. "We want to stress the importance of coding and computer science education through events like this and Microsoft MakeCode has been the perfect collaborative platform. In a matter of just one hour, some kids are learning how to code for the very first time. By offering educational experiences to the public, we hope to inspire new 'ninjas' to learn with us year-round."

The Hour of Code™ and Game Jam™ will be focused on a specific theme, related to current events and societal issues. Kids are put in the driver's seat to use their creative problem solving skills, interactive tools, and coding techniques to support efforts to combat the theme's main issue.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Code Ninjas for Hour of Code this year," shared Kiki Prottsman, Director of Education for Microsoft MakeCode. "We know that students are eager to get back to in-person learning experiences. And for CSEdWeek, we can think of no better place for them to discover the exhilaration of coding their own video games than the welcoming environment with supportive instructors at Code Ninjas. Our 'Save the Forest' Hour of Code activity is a great introduction for students who have never coded before, and we're beyond excited that Code Ninjas will be offering this to anyone who wants to learn."

With the Microsoft MakeCode Arcade platform, kids construct their own adventures utilizing sprites and tilemap assets to explore various coding concepts; events, variables, loops, and randomization. They build their games, step-by-step, as they navigate through the different parts of the Hour of Code™ Skillmap.

"Each year, CSEdWeek activities encourage kids to learn how computer science is being used to address big problems in the world around them," says Justin Nihiser, CEO, Code Ninjas. "This year's theme will teach kids how technology and computing are used to fight forest fires throughout the U.S. Kids are given the opportunity to see how coding and STEM skills have real-world applications, meanwhile, inspiring them to affect change."

Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow ninjas as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up Code Ninjas CREATE. Younger kids can take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling the problem solving and critical thinking skills into the innovators of tomorrow.

