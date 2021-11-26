Online store pauses sales during busiest buying days, encourages shoppers to send 5,000 care packages to children Kids across America in need of extra love this holiday season to benefit from unique giving opportunity

JACKSON, Mo., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While every store is focused on selling between Thanksgiving and Cyber Tuesday, SendAFriend is focused on giving. The company's sales portal will remain offline for six days except to allow customers to order stuffed animal care packages via the company's popular GiveAFriend program that delivers the surprises to children currently in hospitals, shelters, foster homes, or who just need some extra love.

SendAFriend's goal is to help customers remember the spirit of Thanksgiving by providing them with a low-cost ($15) opportunity to make a difference for a child in America. The company hopes to be able to send 5,000 GiveAFriend surprises by Christmas Day.

"The holidays are always the hardest time of the year to be in a hospital, especially for a child," said Tyler Macke, Founder and CEO of SendAFriend. "We have seen how much happiness a surprise care package brings to each child who receives one — now imagine doing that 5,000 times!"

SendAFriend is an e-commerce company that helps customers send personalized stuffed animal care packages to their loved ones. In addition to spreading love through care packages, the company donates 10% of sales to organizations that make the world a better place , a sum equal to just under one million dollars since its launch in 2018.

About SendAFriend

Founded in Jackson, MO in 2018 by 18-year-old Tyler Macke, SendAFriend is an ecommerce brand that gives back in a big way and spreads smiles around the world. Their core product, adorable stuffed animal care packages, are sent in their signature bright blue "Someone Loves You" box with personalized greeting cards from their senders. To date, SendAFriend has delivered 375,000+ care packages, generating just under one million dollars for organizations that make the world a better place .

