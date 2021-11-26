ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Redwire Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Redwire Corporation ("Redwire" or "the Company") (NYSE: RDW) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Redwire announced during market hours on November 10, 2021, that it would not be releasing its Q3 2021 earnings that day as previously scheduled. The Company failed to provide any explanation for the delay. After the market closed, the Company announced that the delay was due to employee claims of accounting issues and that the Audit Committee would be investigating the claims. Based on this news, shares of Redwire fell by more than 16% on the same day.

